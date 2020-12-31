Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 156.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

