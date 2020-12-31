Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

