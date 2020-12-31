Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after buying an additional 135,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

