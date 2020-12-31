Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 6.8% Higher

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.19. 2,716,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,201,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBON. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

