EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Cap of $927,083.77

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $927,083.77 and approximately $6,967.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

