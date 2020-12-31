Elastos Hits Market Cap of $26.13 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00005278 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and $1.87 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001707 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001138 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

