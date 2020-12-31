Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.64

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.64 and traded as high as $131.32. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 26,042 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $588,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $2,802,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

