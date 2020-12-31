Elizabeth Quadros Betten Sells 600,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Quadros Betten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

