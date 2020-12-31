Ellen T. Albrecht Sells 30,000 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTEK opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 6.18. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTEK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

