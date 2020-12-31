Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.15. Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 65,293 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

