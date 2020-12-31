Elrond ERD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00130781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00565895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00163478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00302453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00050413 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.