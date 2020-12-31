Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and Lincoln National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln National 0 7 4 0 2.36

Lincoln National has a consensus target price of $44.27, suggesting a potential downside of 10.70%. Given Lincoln National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Lincoln National 4.28% 5.09% 0.30%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln National has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and Lincoln National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.03 $14.50 million N/A N/A Lincoln National $17.26 billion 0.56 $886.00 million $8.70 5.70

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

