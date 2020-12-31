Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENBL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.