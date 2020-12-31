Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.88

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.88 and traded as high as $41.37. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 5,199,632 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$82.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.85.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.