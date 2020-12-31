Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its top line has been consistently increasing since 2010, driven by a rise in revenues from its inpatient rehabilitation plus home health and hospice segment. Though the company’s revenues suffered in earlier part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is improving now. Notably, the company is witnessing a rise in patient admission volumes. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business in a bid to streamline operations. It actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. However, elevated costs due to labor supply shortage can put pressure on margins. Suspension of share buybacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic can affect its bottom line.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

