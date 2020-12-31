EncrypGen (DNA) Trading 170.3% Higher This Week

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded up 170.3% against the dollar. EncrypGen has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $9,160.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com.

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

