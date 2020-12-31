Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.03. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ENR stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

