Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

ENGIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 81,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,193. Engie has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

