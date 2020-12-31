Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.30. Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 493,127 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.75.

About Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW)

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.