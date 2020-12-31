EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $359.90

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $359.90 and last traded at $357.43, with a volume of 1044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $7,100,391. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

