Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.41. 21,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 96,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

