ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.20. Approximately 1,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 66.73 and a quick ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.21.

About ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.