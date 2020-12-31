Essentia (ESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,351.17

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $231,351.17 and $7,642.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

