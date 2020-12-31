Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of ETH opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.