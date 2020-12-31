Ether Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,243.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. Ether Zero has a market cap of $212,575.49 and approximately $24,243.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $737.91 or 0.02580551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,421,380 coins and its circulating supply is 177,391,967 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

