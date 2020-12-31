Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $657.94 million and $715.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00019426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

