Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Etsy stock opened at $183.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,923 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,619. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

