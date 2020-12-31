(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $861.00

(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $861.00 and traded as low as $860.00. (EUT.L) shares last traded at $861.00, with a volume of 24,994 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 861 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £346.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21.

About (EUT.L) (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

