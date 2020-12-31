EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 3,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of EV Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66.

EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.