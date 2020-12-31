Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1140116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.