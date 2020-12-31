Evedo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $787,184.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last week, Evedo has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $694,813.08 and $787,184.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00299458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.02058562 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,690 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

