Everus Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Everus has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $32.15. Everus has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $45.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00295216 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.40 or 0.02002938 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.