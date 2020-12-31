Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

