Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Up 7.7%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 167,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 74,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.