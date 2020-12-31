Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €23.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €26.68 ($31.39) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.87. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.