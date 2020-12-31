Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Up 9.7%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s share price was up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Exchange Income Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

