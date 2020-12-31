EXMR Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000291 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

