Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Tops $783,022.78

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Expanse has a total market cap of $783,022.78 and $4,988.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

