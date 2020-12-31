Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $842.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

