EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EZCORP by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EZCORP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 357,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,659. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

