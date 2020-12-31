Faceter (FACE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $919.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. Faceter has a market cap of $409,638.17 and $919.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

