FansTime Price Hits $0.0001 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. FansTime has a total market cap of $313,939.70 and approximately $224,065.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

