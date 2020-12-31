Fantasy Sports (DFS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,532.20

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $6,532.20 and $9.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 41% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports' total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

