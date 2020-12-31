Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.71. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 178,012 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $251.24 million, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

