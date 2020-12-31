Fetch (FET) Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00296138 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.04 or 0.01975567 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

