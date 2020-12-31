Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.48.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

