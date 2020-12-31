Financial Review: AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) versus GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get AfterMaster alerts:

AfterMaster has a beta of -1.32, indicating that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AfterMaster and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AfterMaster and GTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterMaster $980,000.00 1.57 -$9.30 million N/A N/A GTX $1.50 million 1.24 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

GTX has higher revenue and earnings than AfterMaster.

Profitability

This table compares AfterMaster and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterMaster N/A N/A -1,819.69% GTX -9.76% N/A -26.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GTX shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AfterMaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. The company's products include GPS SmartSole, a wearable orthotic insole GPS tracking, monitoring, and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism; Take Along Tracker 4G, a miniature tracking and SOS device; Sole Protector for GPS Smartsole; Take Along Friends & the Invisabelt, a GPS cellular tracking and monitoring device for young children and toddlers; GPSS (ground personnel safety system), a real-real time GPS BLE and near field communications (NFC) monitoring system; and VeriTap, an NFC tag and middleware application to monitor logistics and assets in the supply chain. It also develops and owns LOCiMOBILE, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based real-time tracking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphones, tablets, or wireless devices; and other applications. It serves the consumer, enterprise, and military markets. GTX Corp was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AfterMaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterMaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.