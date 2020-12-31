FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCBBF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FCBBF stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

