FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 11.4% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $602,187.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 734,752,148 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

