Firo Price Up 2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Firo has a total market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00011509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,061.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.27 or 0.02554109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00428383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.31 or 0.01177871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00540219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00218960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,378,006 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

